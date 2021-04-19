A Cave Spring man accused of taking a motor scooter April 4 was arrested by deputies Sunday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lamar Johnson, 33, was picked up by deputies Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft of a motor vehicle.
He is accused of taking a United Motors Matrix II 170 from the lot at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. on April 4.
A surveillance camera apparently caught Johnson scouting out the vehicle for a while before he climbed on board and drove off on the vehicle.