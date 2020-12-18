A Rome man who is accused of taking more than $4,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store on Shorter Avenue now also faces a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quentin Lee Sisk, 33,was arrested on Riverbend Drive Thursday on a felony warrant for theft by shoplifting. He is accused of taking lottery tickets from a store at 2221 Shorter Avenue between November 17 and December 2.
During a search following his arrest, officers found a glass smoking pipe on Sisk which contained methamphetamine residue.
Sisk is charged with felony theft by shoplifting and felony possession of methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.