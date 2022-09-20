Man charged with terroristic threats and acts David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Sep 20, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 40-year old homeless man was jailed Monday after police say he threatened to kill a woman at a location on Riverside Parkway.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joshua Isaac Caleb Weintraub also acted in a violent manner toward another person and used vulgar language in front of children at the park.Weintraub was additionally charged disorderly conduct.He remained in jail Tuesday morning on $7,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Imagine Festival kicks off today Reports: Man charged with drug trafficking after large bust on Callier Springs Road Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission Christopher Twyman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers The Forum, Town Green to go to City of Rome as part of sales tax distribution agreement Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories UN chief gives grim assessment of planet as leaders descend on NYC for annual General Assembly 56 min ago EDITORIAL: Public input essential for I-5 Bridge solutions 55 min ago Supergiant planet Jupiter can't be missed as it crosses the night sky 55 min ago Job report: Clark County fares better than state, SeattleSubscriber Exclusive 55 min ago Clark County housing costs remain high 55 min ago Youngest of three sisters, Maya Woods takes charge for Union soccer 56 min ago Single family residence sells in Fremont for $2.3 million 1 hr ago High school football rankings Week 5, 2022: Bay Area News Group Top 25 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death Imagine Festival kicks off today Judge declares mistrial in Renee Lanham murder case; jury convicts her on charges of giving false statements. Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Reports: Man charged with drug trafficking after large bust on Callier Springs Road Latest Region Stories UN chief gives grim assessment of planet as leaders descend on NYC for annual General Assembly 56 min ago EDITORIAL: Public input essential for I-5 Bridge solutions 55 min ago Supergiant planet Jupiter can't be missed as it crosses the night sky 55 min ago Job report: Clark County fares better than state, SeattleSubscriber Exclusive 55 min ago Clark County housing costs remain high 55 min ago Youngest of three sisters, Maya Woods takes charge for Union soccer 56 min ago Single family residence sells in Fremont for $2.3 million 1 hr ago High school football rankings Week 5, 2022: Bay Area News Group Top 25 1 hr ago