A Rome man accused of forcibly entering an apartment on McDonald Street is also facing a felony drug charge after a hydrocodone pill was reportedly found in his backback.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23, was arrested around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning after he kicked in the door to a home in the 400 block of McDonald Street.
In addition to felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Pullen was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs not in an original container and criminal trespassing.