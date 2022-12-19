Man charged with meth Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Dec 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with possession of meth after an incident on Martha Berry Highway late Friday night.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Rodney Allen Tibbits, 64, is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana. He is being held on $7,900 bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified We may not be alone: Bigfoot sightings abound across Northwest Georgia Man shot after noise complaint in trailer park Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Catoosa County Public Schools inducts five REACH scholars 1 hr ago High School Boys Basketball: R.A. Long learns tough lessons in loss to Prosser at Moda Center 1 hr ago Apartments sold and rented 1 hr ago Discount Bank to embrace open space design in Rishon campus 1 hr ago Israeli real estate outstrips stock market in 2022 1 hr ago Santa makes early visit, with the Grinch in Mount Pleasant 1 hr ago Plan to cover Jerusalem's Begin Highway approved for objections 1 hr ago Israeli photo editing co Imagen raises $30m 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Latest Region Stories Catoosa County Public Schools inducts five REACH scholars 1 hr ago High School Boys Basketball: R.A. Long learns tough lessons in loss to Prosser at Moda Center 1 hr ago Apartments sold and rented 1 hr ago Discount Bank to embrace open space design in Rishon campus 1 hr ago Israeli real estate outstrips stock market in 2022 1 hr ago Santa makes early visit, with the Grinch in Mount Pleasant 1 hr ago Plan to cover Jerusalem's Begin Highway approved for objections 1 hr ago Israeli photo editing co Imagen raises $30m 1 hr ago