A Rome man was arrested at his home on Martin Road on a meth possession arrest warrant from Jan. 6, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyde Allen Weeks, 52, had meth in his house during a narcotics search on Jan. 6. During his arrest, Floyd County Sheriff's deputies found blue pills, believed to be Alprazolam.
He is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, intent to distribute, less than an ounce of marijuana possession and driving on a suspended license.
He remained in jail with a $27,700 bond Wednesday.