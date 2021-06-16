A Kingston man faces drug possession charges after he was stopped for a tag violation, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Douglas Morris, 47, had a pipe with methamphetamine residue and a small baggie of marijuana in his possession when pulled over near the intersection of Flannery Street and Worsham Street.
He is charged with felony possession of meth as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. He is also charged with driving without a license and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle.
He was released on bond Wednesday.