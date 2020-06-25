A Rome man was held without bond Thursday morning after being arrested at FairBridge Inn Express on Martha Berry Boulevard on drug related charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Anthony Rashad Donaldson, 30, gave a false name and birth date to officers and also handed them a written statement to them to help conceal his identity.

While searching his possessions, officers found a small amount of cocaine, less than one ounce of marijuana and a digital scale. Donaldson is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession and giving false name to officers. He is also charged with felony cocaine possession and false statements.

