A Rome man faces a firearms charge after he reportedly grabbed a woman at the Circle K on Garden Lakes Parkway Wednesday night and dragged her into a bathroom, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derrick Larenzo Richardson, 42, also put his arm against the woman's neck and pulled her down while at the convenience store. After Rome police arrested him, they found a black bag that contained a grinder with marijuana inside it and a pistol.
Richardson is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug-related objects possession and simple battery.
He was held without bond Thursday morning.