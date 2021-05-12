A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and West 10th Street Tuesday night after a Rome police officer reportedly found suspected THC oil in the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sean Daniel Maxwell, 47, was initially stopped for a window tint on the front windows of his car. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and misdemeanor window tint.
Maxwell remained in jail without bond for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.