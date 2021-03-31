A Rome man who had been banned from The Berry Food Mart at 1901 Martha Berry Blvd. was arrested after an altercation with an employee at the shop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nigel Staples was playing machines at the store on Tuesday afternoon when an employee told him he was banned. Staples said he wasn't banned from the store anymore and got into an altercation with the employee outside the store. Police reviewed video of the scuffle caught on the store's surveillance system and arrested Staples on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. The employee said they didn't want to pursue other charges.