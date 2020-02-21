A Lithonia man faces two felony charges for making arrangements to smuggle marijuana and methamphetamine into the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Rad.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Maurice Carter Nixon, is alleged to have used phone calls, email or messages to arrange for a drop off of more than 90 grams of marijuana and nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine for pick up and delivery into the prison last October.
Warrants for Nixon's arrest allege that he conspired with at least two other individuals to get the contraband into the prison from a location on Lavender Drive in West Rome.
He is charged with felonies for possession of items prohibited for an inmate, conspiracy to commit a crime and use of a communications device in the commission of a felony.
Polk man charged with use of a communications device in commission of a felony
A Rockmart man is charged with using a cell phone for the purpose of arranging for the purchase of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnny Shane Estes, 50, is also charged with a felony for an attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for the incidents which are alleged to have occurred from a location on DeSoto Avenue last August 8.
Silver Creek man charged with aggravated assault
A Floyd County man is charged with aggravated assault under provisions of the Family Violence Act for incidents that are alleged to have occurred Thursday on Dean Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamey Lee Chastain, 39, is accused of choking and punching a woman during an altercation on Dean Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday. Chastain is also alleged to have thrown bleach onto the woman's arms.
Inmate faces new charges after alleged assault in jail
A Taylorsville woman faces a new felony charge of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution after a brawl inside the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports: Michelle Cutright-Cox, 23, was witnessed by jail officers as she struck another female inmate repeatedly Thursday evening around 7:30.
The victim suffered a laceration above her right eye during the incident.
Cutright-Cox, who has been jailed on a felony shoplifting charge since last October, was also charged with a misdemeanor for battery.