A Lithonia man faces two felony charges for making arrangements to smuggle marijuana and methamphetamine into the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Rad.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Maurice Carter Nixon, is alleged to have used phone calls, email or messages to arrange for a drop off of more than 90 grams of marijuana and nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine for pick up and delivery into the prison last October.
Warrants for Nixon's arrest allege that he conspired with at least two other individuals to get the contraband into the prison from a location on Lavender Drive in West Rome.
He is charged with felonies for possession of items prohibited for an inmate, conspiracy to commit a crime and use of a communications device in the commission of a felony.