Man charged with bringing meth into Floyd County Jail Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email May 10, 2022 A Rome man is facing charges after he reportedly snuck meth into the Floyd County Jail.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Winsdale Supreme Strickland, 47, is charged with felony meth possession, unlawful possession of drugs by jail inmate and failure to appear.When Strickland was searched, Rome police officers found meth crystals inside of his underwear.He was held without bond Monday.