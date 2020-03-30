A Rome man accused of breaking windows at the Willingham Village public housing community faces a felony charge for being on property from which he had been banned, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trenton Lee King, 42 was arrested by Rome police at 84 Brookwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. He is charged with felony interference with government property and misdemeanors for criminal trespass and probation violation.
The home King allegedly damaged is a part of the Willingham Village public housing community.