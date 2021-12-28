Man charged with aggravated stalking By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested at a residence on the 200 block of Paris Drive in West Rome early Tuesday after being court-ordered to stay away from that residence, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Tomas Cruz Valdez is charged with felony aggravated stalking. No bond had been set for Valdez Tuesday. His case was bound over to Superior Court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021 COVID deaths, cases rise locally Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome NWGA Regional Hospital property purchase nears completion Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists