A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested at a residence on the 200 block of Paris Drive in West Rome early Tuesday after being court-ordered to stay away from that residence, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tomas Cruz Valdez is charged with felony aggravated stalking. No bond had been set for Valdez Tuesday. His case was bound over to Superior Court.

