A Rome man was arrested on Thomas Road Friday evening after he reportedly yelled at a person that he was ordered to stay away from.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mason Dewayne Brown, 46, ignored law enforcement when they told him to stop and went into a house to hide from them. He then told Floyd County police that they would have a "big problem" if they came into the residence.
Brown is charged with felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement.
He was held without bond Saturday.