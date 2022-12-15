Man charged with aggravated stalking David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 15, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 23-year old Rome man was jailed Wednesday on a felony aggravated stalking charge.According to Floyd County Jail records:Kevin Daniel Gomez is accused of violated the terms of a temporary protective order by making contact with the victim.Gomez was also charged with driving on a suspended license during his arrest on Smith Street and is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Glamping comes to Kingston Downs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories GISD Board reviews SpEd laws about discipline 36 min ago Cougars' Bell eyes return to wrestling states 36 min ago GOOD NEWS: In Appreciation 37 min ago SHOWTIME: 'A Christmas Carol' hits the boards 37 min ago GOOD NEWS: Fifteen students welcomed to SRSU chapter of Kappa Delta Pi 37 min ago DeSantis signs toll relief law for frequent Florida commuters 40 min ago Tossed cigarette butt led to Missouri man’s arrest in Islamic Center arson, feds say 42 min ago SpaceX lines up 2 Space Coast launches within minutes Friday 46 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Latest Region Stories GISD Board reviews SpEd laws about discipline 36 min ago Cougars' Bell eyes return to wrestling states 36 min ago GOOD NEWS: In Appreciation 37 min ago SHOWTIME: 'A Christmas Carol' hits the boards 37 min ago GOOD NEWS: Fifteen students welcomed to SRSU chapter of Kappa Delta Pi 37 min ago DeSantis signs toll relief law for frequent Florida commuters 40 min ago Tossed cigarette butt led to Missouri man’s arrest in Islamic Center arson, feds say 42 min ago SpaceX lines up 2 Space Coast launches within minutes Friday 46 min ago