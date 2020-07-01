After being pulled over for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance, a man and woman were arrested on various charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Stephen Miller II, 40, faces a felony aggravated stalking charge after he emailed a person in June he was court-ordered not to contact. During his arrest, he was found with less than an ounce of marijuana and faces an additional misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Jessica Renee Church, 39, was driving an unregistered white Lexus without insurance at the intersection of Blacks Bluff Road and Georgia 100. Church is charged with felony hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal because she had been transporting Miller. She is also charged with misdemeanor driving without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Church remained in jail with a $3,500 blanket bond, while Miller was held without bond Wednesday morning.