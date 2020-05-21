Floyd County sheriff's deputies arrested an Atlanta man Wednesday night on his release from a state halfway house on smash and grab burglary and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations act charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Capone Tucker, 29, of Atlanta, is associated with a criminal street gang based out of Oakland City Atlanta. Tucker was involved in a smash and grab burglary on Oct. 8, 2016 at GMC Value-Mart on Alabama Highway. The burglary caused $500 worth of damage.
Tucker is charged with felony RICO violation, second degree burglary and smash and grab burglary.
Tucker is one of several men that have been charged and connected to the gang and string of burglaries that have taken place throughout Georgia.
He remained in jail Thursday with no bond and is being held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.