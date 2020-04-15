A Rockmart man is charged with the December break-in at Frank Purdy Electric in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Mark Stephens, 26, of Rockmart, entered the building without consent. He entered the building through the rooftop, causing damage to it and the alarm box, valued at $2,500.
A video camera recorded the the crime. In the video, a man can be seen using his cellphone flashlight to navigate his way around the electric company. Ultimately, nothing was stolen but there was damage to the building.
The owner of the company, Frank Purdy, told Fox 5 News in December that he wasn't aware of the suspect leaving with anything.
Stephens is charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and parole violation.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday without bond.