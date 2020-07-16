A man in Rome Municipal Court for a speeding ticket who was placed under arrest for an outstanding probation warrant ended up in the river after fleeing from the Law Enforcement Center on Thursday morning.
Wesley Scott Furnish had been given some extra time to pay a $133 ticket when officers came back into the court with the probation warrant and put Furnish into handcuffs for a trip to the jail.
He was in a holding room when he managed to get attention of officers to say he had to go the bathroom. As soon as the handcuffs were removed, Furnish ran, police said.
Officer John Giles said the man ran out the West First Street entrance to the building, circled around the Sixth Avenue parking deck and onto the trail behind the building. At that point he tried to elude police by going down the steep back and into the Oostanaula River.
Pfc. Nick Jennings with the Rome police was one of several officers who gave chase and went down the riverbank after Furnish. They found him hanging on to a tree that was protruding out over the water.
Jennings said Furnish went down the bank in the area between the parking deck and the law enforcement building.
"I think he had the intention to swim but he changed his mind," Jennings said. "Once he saw that he was pretty much caught he gave up."
When the Rome-Floyd County Fire Rescue unit arrived, they attached a buoy to a long rope and several police officers helped hoist the man up the steep embankment.
Furnish was checked out briefly at the scene by emergency medical personnel before he was taken on to the jail.