A Rome man was arrested early Wednesday on a felony methamphetamine possession after a police officer noticed him making frequent short stops at several hotels on Martha Berry Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A drug sniffing dog gave a positive alert in the area of a black Nissan Pathfinder driven by 49-year-old Brian Michael Evans. Evans had been pulled over with a malfunctioning tag light after police noticed him travelling back and forth from several hotels in the area.
Police found meth residue in his backpack and a small corner baggie of meth and marijuana Evans had tossed under the patrol car.
Evans is additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and tampering with evidence. He remained in jail Wednesday morning on $5,700 bond.