A Rome man is charged with possession of three different drugs and intent to distribute after Floyd County police arrested him outside his home on Tyler Street Thursday evening, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Daniel McWhorter, 35, had heroin, cocaine and meth in his possession. All of the drugs were wrapped individually for sale.
He is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession and meth possession, as well as intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance.
McWhorter was held without bond Friday because of a probation violation.