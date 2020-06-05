A man fled Rome police after being detained on Turner McCall Boulevard Thursday morning and was later captured with a glass pipe and two bags of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Julius Price, 48, was being placed under arrested and had been asked to put his hands behind his back to be cuffed when he fled on foot in the area of 435 Turner McCall Blvd.
Price was captured quickly and is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and being a fugitive from justice after active felony warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama was discovered by the officers He also faces two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug related objects.