Carolina Beach Police Department confirmed to WRGA Radio that a man arrested in Rome on Tuesday is charged in relation to the sexual assault of a minor at a Halloween party in 2018.
Patrick Austin Wise, 20, was arrested at a home on Friar Tuck Road by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office on charges of felony fugitive from justice and sexual exploitation of children.
Wise is accused alongside four other men of participation in filming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a house party on Oct. 31, 2018.
Also charged are:
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, 21, who is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Bradyen David Walker, 21, who is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense as well as first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Corey Tate Webster, 20, who is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree forcible sex offense and assault on a law enforcement.
Nicholas James Foutty, 23, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense of a child, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child.
Riley Scott Crouch, 21, statutory sex offense of a minor, second-degree forcible sex offense andfirst-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.