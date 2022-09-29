Man arrested following shooting in Garden Lakes By David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was jailed Wednesday following a shooting at a residence on Garden Lakes Parkway.According to Floyd County Jail records:Connor Blake Adams, age 21, shot an 18-year old male at around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.Adams was taken into custody at around 4:30 and charged with aggravated assault.We are working to get more details regarding the shooting from Rome Police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian Community for developmentally disabled adults at Berry; Floyd County Commission to vote Tuesday at noon Around Town: Meet the school board candidates -- minus two, elections chief finalist to start third job in a year Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia 13 min ago Walker bus tour makes stop in Calhoun 18 min ago Appeals court revives Ringsred's lawsuit against city of Duluth, News Tribune 1 hr ago Front Row Seat: Documentary chronicles life of railroad baron 1 hr ago Grand Forks Region EDC receives international award for Grand Forks 'Cooler' initiative 1 hr ago Archbishop: Declining enrollment, income spurred closing of 2 St. Louis Catholic high schools 1 hr ago Get Outdoors: UMD offers climbing clinic, wilderness first aid course to public 1 hr ago Records All Around!: LaRosa, Duchesne set pr's to help Newburyport sweep meet against Pentucket 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Latest Region Stories Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia 13 min ago Walker bus tour makes stop in Calhoun 18 min ago Appeals court revives Ringsred's lawsuit against city of Duluth, News Tribune 1 hr ago Front Row Seat: Documentary chronicles life of railroad baron 1 hr ago Grand Forks Region EDC receives international award for Grand Forks 'Cooler' initiative 1 hr ago Archbishop: Declining enrollment, income spurred closing of 2 St. Louis Catholic high schools 1 hr ago Get Outdoors: UMD offers climbing clinic, wilderness first aid course to public 1 hr ago Records All Around!: LaRosa, Duchesne set pr's to help Newburyport sweep meet against Pentucket 1 hr ago