A Summerville man and woman were arrested outside the post office after the man was pulled over for violating the hands-free law, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Riley Joshua Benton, 37, a convicted felon, was holding a phone up to his ear while driving. After the Rome police officer pulled him over, he saw he was in possession of a firearm.
Brittany Hope Ezell, 23, had less than an ounce of marijuana and meth in the car. She also said she had a THC vape cartridge in her passenger door pocket.
She is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Ezell was held with a $5,700 bond Thursday morning, while Benton was held without bond.