A Rome man remained in jail Monday afternoon without bond, accused of threatening a woman's life.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Dewayne Green, 42, was arrested at the Food Mart, 1109 Martha Berry Blvd., early Saturday morning after being told not to come back onto the property. He allegedly told a woman he would kill her, a statement overhead by a witness to the incident.
Green is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, a felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.