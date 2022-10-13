Man accused of stealing more than $500 in merchandise from Belk David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 13, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 47-year old Adairsville man was booked into the Floyd County Jail Wednesday on a felony shoplifting warrant.According to the arrest warrant:Christopher Rick Adams was seen passing all points of sale at Belk in Mt. Berry Mall with $553.17 in merchandise that he didn’t pay for.The incident occurred on April 18.Bond was set at $3,500 for the felony shoplifting charge.However, Adams remained in jail Thursday morning and is being held for Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Lindale woman charged with possession of meth Around Town: Changes underway at Emerson landmark Doug's Place. Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit.' Campaigns enter sprint stretch. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories One dead, three injured in Rolette County crash 53 min ago Front Row Seat: What I learned from Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge 53 min ago Fishermen stuffed fish with weights at tournament, officials say. Now they’re charged 57 min ago How curb appeal can improve public safety in downtown Duluth 54 min ago Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off South Padre Island 54 min ago Get Outdoors: Beargrease Fur-K Festival offers races for adults, kids, dogs 56 min ago Voth goal helps CSS women's soccer grab draw 56 min ago College football: UMD looks to build off last week's momentum 56 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Latest Region Stories One dead, three injured in Rolette County crash 53 min ago Front Row Seat: What I learned from Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge 53 min ago Fishermen stuffed fish with weights at tournament, officials say. Now they’re charged 57 min ago How curb appeal can improve public safety in downtown Duluth 54 min ago Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off South Padre Island 54 min ago Get Outdoors: Beargrease Fur-K Festival offers races for adults, kids, dogs 56 min ago Voth goal helps CSS women's soccer grab draw 56 min ago College football: UMD looks to build off last week's momentum 56 min ago