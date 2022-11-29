Man accused of stealing iPhone David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is facing a felony theft by taking charge following his arrest Monday.According to Floyd County Jail records:Renderel Duval Adams Jr., 42, took a woman’s iPhone 13 from a countertop at Pick-O-Deli on Riverside Parkway.The theft was caught on security camera.The phone is valued at $12,000, according to the report.Adams remained in jail Tuesday with bond set at $1,300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Fatal crash in Silver Creek claims life of Summerville man Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Two from Cedartown face multiple charges in high speed chase Hodges, Griffin get starts in teams' wins Wolves' Final Four matchup to be played at neutral site, broadcast on GPB Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Sonoma County spent $40 million on road repairs in 2022 1 hr ago It's Giving Tuesday: What cause will you be supporting today? 59 min ago Albany man charged with grand larceny in Clifton Park 1 hr ago To Paint is to Live: Holocaust Center's exhibit features artwork hidden from the Nazi 1 hr ago Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store rebrands, relocates 1 hr ago JC MEN'S BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Chaps still roll to convincing victory 1 hr ago Body found floating in canal near Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, police say 1 hr ago Reubican la estatua de La Piedad en la iglesia San Adalberto después de que un nuevo permiso autorizara la remoción 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Fatal crash in Silver Creek claims life of Summerville man Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Around Town: Will this be another December to remember? What's brewing with new mobile coffee truck. Winter blues? Think beach volleyball. Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Picks for high school football playoffs third round Latest Region Stories Sonoma County spent $40 million on road repairs in 2022 1 hr ago It's Giving Tuesday: What cause will you be supporting today? 59 min ago Albany man charged with grand larceny in Clifton Park 1 hr ago To Paint is to Live: Holocaust Center's exhibit features artwork hidden from the Nazi 1 hr ago Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store rebrands, relocates 1 hr ago JC MEN'S BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Chaps still roll to convincing victory 1 hr ago Body found floating in canal near Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, police say 1 hr ago Reubican la estatua de La Piedad en la iglesia San Adalberto después de que un nuevo permiso autorizara la remoción 1 hr ago