A Rome man accused of using a bogus check to purchase a $47,283 automobile last month has been arrested on a couple of felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frederick Darrell Spencer, 57, was taken into custody Sunday near the intersection of Broad Street and Second Avenue on warrants that were taken out by the Riverside Auto Group.
Spencer allegedly purchased a 2020 Cadillac CT 5 on May 11 using a check that had been issued by Synovus Bank. The bank later contacted the dealership to report they had not record of the account the check was drawn on.
Spencer is charged with felony third degree forgery and theft by taking a motor vehicle.