Man accused of participating in mail thefts Dec 20, 2022 A Rome man was arrested at a location on Big Texas Valley Road Monday on a felony count of being a party to a crime.According to Floyd County Jail records:Jessie Donovan Teal, 35, provided a vehicle to another person to commit a series of mail thefts. Teal was also a passenger in the vehicle while the crimes were being committed.Bond for Teal has been denied and he remained behind bars Tuesday.