Man accused of having marijuana while a prison inmate in 2019 David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 27, 2022 2 hrs ago A Jonesboro man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday, charged with possession of items prohibited for inmates.According to the arrest warrant:Christopher Eugene Scott, 38, was found with 2.9 grams of marijuana while at inmate at the Floyd County Prison in June of 2019.The marijuana was found in Scott's locker box during a search.Scott remained in jail as of Thursday morning with bond set at $5,700.