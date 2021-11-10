Man accused of felony property damage Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deputies arrested a Rome man on warrants Tuesday on felony second-degree criminal damage to property charges from November 2020, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:On Nov. 21, 2020, 33-year-old Kalen Tajiah Hill kicked in the door of a Chamber Street residence, covered a woman and her children's clothes in bleach and threw items on the ground. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women A World Series title: Could it have started in Rome? Floyd County Superior Court officials report they're struggling to retain employees High Voltage Prints gives Rome a role in Braves' World Series win Georgia’s daylight saving time law won’t stop switch to standard time Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists