Man accused of eating meth turns self in at jail
A Floyd County man who reportedly ate methamphetamine during a traffic stop was in jail Thursday morning pending a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua William Garner, 37, of 14 Redfern Trail, turned himself in at the jail Wednesday on a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
Garner was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic offense April 21 on Ga. 140 and Floyd Springs Road. As police approached, he ate what he said was meth. He also had a syringe and a digital scale.
He wasn't immediately arrested due to a medical issue, and he was taken to Floyd Medical Center's emergency room for evaluation.
Garner also is facing charges of felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.