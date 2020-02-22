A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault in the aftermath of an altercation at his home on Southern Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Al Douglas Donaldson, 35, is alleged to have choked a woman to the point of leaving fingernail prints in her neck during an altercation Friday night.
Donaldson is also alleged to have hit the woman in the face with the back of his hand. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor battery, and remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.