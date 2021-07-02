A teenage inmate at the Floyd County Prison is accused of placing a couple of combination locks inside long socks to swing at and strike prison officers during an incident June 28.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kolby Robert Young, 19, originally from Acworth, is alleged to have used the locks inside socks to batter one officer about the face and then continued to resist other officers as they attempted to bring him under control earlier this week.
Young is charged with two count of felony aggravated assault, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, aggravated battery, assailing a corrections officer and possession of items prohibited for an inmate.