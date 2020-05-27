A local salon owner was killed in a single vehicle wreck Tuesday in Dekalb County, Alabama.
According to WEIS Radio, 52-year-old Mimi Jan Luna of Gaylesville was killed when the 1997 Jeep Wrangler she was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Alabama State Troopers told the radio station that Luna was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred approximately two miles North of Sand Rock in Dekalb County.
Luna was the owner of Salon Luna, located at the corner of North Second Avenue and Iron Street.