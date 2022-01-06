Lithonia man transferred from prison to face felony contraband charge Jan 6, 2022 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 27-year-old Lithonia man is being held on $5,700 bond on a felony inmate in possession of items without warden's authorization charge.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Datron Emmanuel McCoy, 27, was transferred from Coffee State Prison in Nicholls to the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday to face the charge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rome's resolutions for 2022 Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists