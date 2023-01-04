Lithia Springs man faces meth trafficking conspiracy charge Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lithia Springs man is charged Wednesday with a felony drug trafficking conspiracy charge after attempting purchase or sell over 28 grams of methamphetamine between Oct. 19-20, 2022, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Dennis Scott Dutton, 47, is also charged with using a telecommunications device to facilitate the distribution of meth in October of last year. He is being held without bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Bond hearing for Watkins scheduled after high court overturns conviction Garden Lakes man charged with kidnapping Four arrested after brawl at West Rome Waffle House All that a judge should be: Community honors, remembers Judge Harold L. Murphy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Bettendorf taking applications for open city council seat 1 hr ago Disfrute de la nueva fiesta de piscina y show de luces del Hard Rock de Hollywood 1 hr ago DeSantis tiene otra oportunidad para dar forma a la Junta Escolar de Miami-Dade 1 hr ago Oposición venezolana escogerá nuevo liderazgo tras disolución del interinato de Guaidó 1 hr ago Los casos de COVID están aumentando. ¿Dónde se puede conseguir una reactivación bivalente en el sur de la Florida? 1 hr ago La desesperación impulsa oleada de balseros cubanos que llegan a los Cayos de la Florida 1 hr ago El castillo inflable más grande del mundo vuelve a Miami y hasta los adultos pueden divertirse 1 hr ago ¿Quiere ser millonario? Premio mayor del Mega Millions tiene casi $1,000 millones 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Floyd County man Driver checking camper at Emerson exit ramp struck, killed midday Saturday; 1 of 17 to die on Georgia roads so far this holiday weekend. Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley Calhoun couple arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Latest Region Stories Bettendorf taking applications for open city council seat 1 hr ago Disfrute de la nueva fiesta de piscina y show de luces del Hard Rock de Hollywood 1 hr ago DeSantis tiene otra oportunidad para dar forma a la Junta Escolar de Miami-Dade 1 hr ago Oposición venezolana escogerá nuevo liderazgo tras disolución del interinato de Guaidó 1 hr ago Los casos de COVID están aumentando. ¿Dónde se puede conseguir una reactivación bivalente en el sur de la Florida? 1 hr ago La desesperación impulsa oleada de balseros cubanos que llegan a los Cayos de la Florida 1 hr ago El castillo inflable más grande del mundo vuelve a Miami y hasta los adultos pueden divertirse 1 hr ago ¿Quiere ser millonario? Premio mayor del Mega Millions tiene casi $1,000 millones 1 hr ago