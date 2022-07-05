Lindale woman charged with motor vehicle theft By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lindale woman was arrested Sunday at her Conns Lake Road residence after she was caught on video surveillance stealing a vehicle, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Karen Louise Cook, 51, is charged with felony motor vehicle theft. She was released on bond over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories 'Weak surge' in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila over in 2 weeks, says Octa 56 min ago PSA: Inflation not done with Philippines, shrinks peso value 56 min ago Three children among six killed as rains lash Quetta, adjoining areas 56 min ago OPINION: The Punjab question 56 min ago Medientyp: Text Pakistan's LNG emergency 56 min ago 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Penn Hills' Julian Dugger 56 min ago Masks, social distancing return as NCOC issues new guidelines for Eidul Azha 56 min ago 13 top govt officials, 4 unelected politicians invited to parliament's security body meeting today 56 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale 24 indictments handed down Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Latest Region Stories 'Weak surge' in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila over in 2 weeks, says Octa 56 min ago PSA: Inflation not done with Philippines, shrinks peso value 56 min ago Three children among six killed as rains lash Quetta, adjoining areas 56 min ago OPINION: The Punjab question 56 min ago Medientyp: Text Pakistan's LNG emergency 56 min ago 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Penn Hills' Julian Dugger 56 min ago Masks, social distancing return as NCOC issues new guidelines for Eidul Azha 56 min ago 13 top govt officials, 4 unelected politicians invited to parliament's security body meeting today 56 min ago