Lindale woman charged with meth, theft

Adam Carey

Feb 13, 2023

A Lindale woman was arrested Friday after meth and stolen property were found at her home during the execution of a search warrant on January 24, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Crystal Belle Porter, 27, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking.