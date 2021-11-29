Lindale woman charged with meth possession By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Lindale woman was arrested on Second Avenue Sunday after found meth in her possession during a traffic stop, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Sandra Jean Baldwin, 40, also had a glass pipe in her possession. She is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession. She was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested COVID in Cancun: Trapped in paradise Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists