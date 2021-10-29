Sorry, an error occurred.
A Lindale woman faces felony possession of meth charges and attempted to conceal her identity while interacting with police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Devonne Miller, 34, possessed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug-related objects on Tuesday when police arrested her at 1901 Maple Ave. Miller gave a false date of birth and false name.
