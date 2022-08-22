Lindale woman charged with cruelty to children Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 22, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lindale woman was charged with cruelty to children Thursday evening in Lindale after reportedly leaving two children outside without food or supervision, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Pepsi Kane McClendon, 33, was charged with felony cruelty to children after an incident Thursday on Grove Avenue in Lindale. She was being held on $7,900 bond as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night Update: Holland named sole Rome City Schools superintendent candidate, says he hasn't accepted position yet Police: Cedartown woman killed, mother injured in shooting on East Gibson Street Rome Middle School plan to require over 15 years of voter approved sales tax collections Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Okada case reaches CA 31 min ago Jinggoy eyes perks for poor job applicants 31 min ago Cardinal Santos ready for future pandemics -- official 31 min ago Go revives push for disaster-resilient communities 31 min ago 'Life is harder for daily wage earners' 31 min ago New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees 36 min ago San Diego police standoff continues past 24-hour mark in Mountain View 43 min ago Man shot, seriously injured in Norfolk’s Berkley neighborhood 43 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Latest Region Stories Okada case reaches CA 31 min ago Jinggoy eyes perks for poor job applicants 31 min ago Cardinal Santos ready for future pandemics -- official 31 min ago Go revives push for disaster-resilient communities 31 min ago 'Life is harder for daily wage earners' 31 min ago New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees 36 min ago San Diego police standoff continues past 24-hour mark in Mountain View 43 min ago Man shot, seriously injured in Norfolk’s Berkley neighborhood 43 min ago