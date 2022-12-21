Lindale woman accused of stealing lottery tickets Dec 21, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lindale woman turned herself in at the jail Wednesday morning to face charges of felony theft.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Debra Lynn Collins, 60, is charged with felony theft after she stole $3,000 in lottery tickets and $722 in cash from her place of employment. She was being held on $7,900 bail as of Wednesday.Adam Carey, staff writer Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories USC’s 2023 football recruiting class seen as foundation for greatness 41 min ago With new coaches in place, FAU and USF fortify their rosters with South Florida talent 40 min ago Reports say Messi will stay at PSG, not join Inter Miami. Decision expected in January 39 min ago Dan O’Shea resigns as football coach at Corona del Mar 46 min ago $100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino 46 min ago Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’ 44 min ago Chicopee man accused of shooting at law enforcement during a raid on his home 42 min ago Winter weather advisory, wind chill watch issued for region 43 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. Latest Region Stories USC’s 2023 football recruiting class seen as foundation for greatness 41 min ago With new coaches in place, FAU and USF fortify their rosters with South Florida talent 40 min ago Reports say Messi will stay at PSG, not join Inter Miami. Decision expected in January 39 min ago Dan O’Shea resigns as football coach at Corona del Mar 46 min ago $100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino 46 min ago Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’ 44 min ago Chicopee man accused of shooting at law enforcement during a raid on his home 42 min ago Winter weather advisory, wind chill watch issued for region 43 min ago