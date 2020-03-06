Those abused by a Floyd County man cried in the arms of their parents as Chandler Eugene Reece was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty but intellectually disabled to child molestation charges.
However, Superior Court Judge John Niedrach assured families they would be safe from Reece for the rest of their lives. By the time he is eligible for parole, he will be 88 years old, the judge said.
Victims and their family members addressed the court in person and through letters, describing their betrayal by Reece as a once trusted family friend.
“I beg that you show no mercy on Mr. Reece since he had no mercy on my boys,” the parent said.
According to Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson, some of the abuse that happened at Reece’s home spanned over a course of eight years. One of the victims was just six years old when it started and it didn’t stop until he was fourteen years old.
In order to get the boys to comply, he would threaten to shoot them with a B.B. gun and buy them gifts like four-wheelers and tobacco dip.
Some of the victims said that Reece would force them to drink alcohol and consume marijuana, which parents said clouded the children's judgement. One victim also stated that Reece threatened to kill his dog.
Another victim who wrote a letter to the court regarding his abuse described Reece as his father’s best friend.
He also said that his dad, who is now deceased, died with the “heavy burden” of knowing his son had been abused by someone he trusted.
“You destroyed our lives forever,” another victim’s parent said.