A 28-year-old Lindale man was charged with violating his probation after allegedly possessing synthetic marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Lamar Townsend, 28, of Lindale was arrested at the Rome probation office when he was found to have synthetic marijuana after a K-9 search of a vehicle. The drug was located in the back of the vehicle Townsend was operating.
He is charged with violating probation and possession of synthetic marijuana. He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.