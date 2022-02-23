Lindale man facing felony meth charges By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Lindale man is charged with felony meth possession and intent to distribute meth after Floyd County sheriff's deputies reportedly found baggies of the drug at his Conns Lake Road residence.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Steven Michael Johnson, 43, also had several water pipes with meth residue and two loaded handguns.Johnson is additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.He was held on a $10,100 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists