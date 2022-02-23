A Lindale man is charged with felony meth possession and intent to distribute meth after Floyd County sheriff's deputies reportedly found baggies of the drug at his Conns Lake Road residence.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Steven Michael Johnson, 43, also had several water pipes with meth residue and two loaded handguns.

Johnson is additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

He was held on a $10,100 bond Wednesday.

